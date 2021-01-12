India Top Headlines

Covishield Shipment for Vaccine Campaign Is Historic Moment – Serum Institute of India India News

PUNE: Serum Institute of India (SII) Executive Director Adar Poonawalla described the shipment of Covishield vaccines for the January 16 national inoculation campaign on Tuesday as a “proud and historic” moment.

Early Tuesday, the first shipment of the vaccines left the SII facilities in Pune for transport to various places in the country.

Speaking to selected media at the SII facilities, Poonawalla said the real challenge lies in bringing the vaccine to “the common man, vulnerable groups of people and health workers.”

“Our trucks left the SII facility early in the morning and the vaccine is now being distributed across the country. This is a proud and historic moment as scientists, experts and all other stakeholders went to great lengths to make this vaccine in less than a year, “he said.

Poonawalla said that IBS has offered the vaccine to the Government of India (GoI) at a special price of Rs 200.

“This is one of the most affordable vaccines in the world and we are offering it to the Government of India at a special price just to support the vision of the Prime Minister and to support the ‘aam aadami’ of our country,” he added.

He also said that once the IBS gets the required permission, the vaccine will be available on the private market at a cost of Rs 1,000.

Poonawalla further said that IBS is not only providing the vaccine in India, “it has also committed to providing it to other countries that are looking to India at the moment.”

Covishield is developed by the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by SII.

A ‘puja’ was held before the three temperature-controlled trucks left the Serum Institute gates shortly before 5 a.m. and headed for Pune airport, some 15 km away, from where the vaccines all over India.

Reference page