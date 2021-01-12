India Top Headlines

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to Visit Tamil Nadu on January 14 | India News

CHENNAI: Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, Pongal day, and witness a bull taming event, ‘Jallikattu’, state party chairman KS Alagiri said here Tuesday.

By witnessing the event in Avaniapuram in the Madurai district, the congressional leader would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against new farm laws across the country, he told reporters here.

“The bull is a symbol of farmers,” he said.

Only Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, K Palaniswami, and his AIADMK party supported the three central government agricultural laws and no other political party favored them, he said.

Times of India