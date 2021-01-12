India Top Headlines

Bird deaths continue, influenza confirmed in 9 states and one UT | India News

Avian influenza spread to more districts and states on Monday, even as migratory and other birds continued to die in several towns and villages. With bird samples taken from Delhi and Uttarakhand confirming the H5N8 virus on Monday, avian influenza has spread to nine states and one Union territory. The other affected states are Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Kerala and MP.

To contain the spread, UP and Himachal banned poultry from other states.

An alert was issued in Uttarakhand after samples from two dead crows submitted for testing came back positive at ICAR-NIHSAD (National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases) in Bhopal. On Monday, officials from the Dehradun divisional forestry office detected 127 dead birds in different locations. What was alarming was the sighting of a dead spotted pigeon in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, six mynas in Chidarwala, Rishikesh and four pigeons in AIIMS Rishikesh.

The Jaipur Zoo in Rajasthan closed indefinitely on Monday after four birds, three common ducks and a black stork were killed. The virus spread to two more districts of the state, Tonk and Karauli, on Monday. With this, 15 of the 33 districts of the state have been affected by bird flu. As many as 371 bird deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,321.

In neighboring Gujarat, two more districts, Vadodara and Surat, were affected by the virus.

In Maharashtra, where avian influenza was confirmed on Sunday, the administration will begin slaughtering 80,000 poultry at a farm in Parbhani starting Tuesday.

In UP, the government notified the entire state as a “controlled area.”

Times of India