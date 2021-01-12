India Top Headlines

Agricultural Laws: Who are the four members of the SC appointed panel? | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday formed a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock between the Center and farmers’ unions on the three new farm laws. However, the farmers have refused to negotiate with the committee, which is made up of two experts and two farmer leaders. Farmer leaders have said all panel members have expressed support for the contentious laws.

Here’s a look at the four members of the SC appointed committee:

Bhupinder Singh Mann, President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union; Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sangthana, Maharashtra; Pramod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agricultural economist Ashok Gulati have been named to the panel.

Peasant leader Bhupinder Singh Mann is the national president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is part of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee. He was a member of Rajya Sabha from 1990 to 1996.

Ghanwat is the current president of Shetkari Sangthana, a Maharashtra-based union founded by peasant leader Sharad Joshi. The organization has expressed its opinion on the freedom of farmers from restrictions on the sale and export of products.

Gulati is an eminent agricultural scientist and received the Padma Shri Award in 2015 for his contribution in this field. He was the youngest member of the Economic Advisory Council of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the first NDA regime.

He is currently Infosys Senior Lecturer in Agriculture at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Gulati was also president of the Commission on Agricultural Prices and Costs (CACP) during the 2011-14 period. Before becoming president of the CACP, which advises the government on setting the minimum subsistence price (MSP), he was director of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) for more than 10 years (2001-11).

Currently, Gulati is a member of the Central Board of Directors of RBI, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the NCDEX commodity exchange. He has written 15 books on Indian and Asian agriculture, in addition to various research papers.

Pramod Kumar Joshi is Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), New Delhi.

Previously, he served as Director of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Hyderabad, as well as the National Center for Agricultural Policy and Economics Research, New Delhi.

Previously, Joshi was Coordinator for South Asia at the International Food Policy Research Institute and Senior Economist at the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-arid Tropics in Patancheru.

Your opinions

Peasant leaders, as well as opposition parties, have said that all four members are in favor of the agricultural laws.

Congress even pointed to articles written by Gulati and Joshi and also news reports that quoted Ghanwat and Mann speaking out against the repeal of the laws.

On Tuesday, Ghanwat said the new farm laws partially implement what his team has been demanding for decades.

His intent will be to improve them, he said, while supporting reforms, including permitting contract farming.

“We do not praise the three acts of the Center that are described as giving freedom to farmers. It was the Shetkari Sanghatana led by the late Sharad Joshi who first pushed for these changes,” Ghanwat said.

In a statement issued on December 14, the Ministry of Agriculture said that AIKCC members led by Mann sent him a memorandum in favor of the agricultural laws.

(With PTI inputs)

