Agricultural laws suspended: What the SC said in its provisional order | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended implementation of the new farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to end the deadlock between the Center and protesting farmers.

This is what the court said in its provisional order:

‘Implementation of agricultural laws pending until further orders’

The implementation of the three agricultural laws 1) Law of Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation), 2020; (2) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and (3) the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020, will remain suspended until new orders.

‘This extraordinary order …’

“While we cannot suppress a peaceful protest, we believe that this extraordinary order suspending the implementation of the agricultural laws will be perceived as an achievement of the purpose of said protest at least for the time being and will encourage farmers’ organizations to convince their members to return to their livelihood, both to protect their own life and health and to protect the life and property of others. ”

‘MSP will remain’

“The system of minimum support prices that existed before the enactment of the agricultural laws will be maintained until further orders. Furthermore, the properties of the farmers will be protected, that is, no farmer will be dispossessed or deprived of his title as a result of any action taken under farm laws. ”

‘Committee to listen to farmers’ complaints’

The committee is “constituted for the purpose of listening to farmers’ complaints regarding agricultural laws and government opinions and to make recommendations.”

‘The panel will hold the first session within 10 days’

“The court appointed committee will listen to the government, as well as representatives of farmers’ bodies and other interested parties, and will report to the higher court with its recommendations within two months from the date of its first session in Delhi. The committee will hold its first session within 10 days from Tuesday. ”

‘Both parties will take this in the right spirit’

“Approve the interim order with the hope and expectation that both parties will take it in the right spirit and attempt to reach a just, equitable and just solution to the problems.”

(With PTI inputs)

