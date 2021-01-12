India Top Headlines

54.72 lakh of Covid-19 vaccine doses received as of Tuesday afternoon: Center | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center said 54.72 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been received at designated stores at the national and state level as of Tuesday afternoon, and all injections (1.1 crore from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech) will be received before January 14.

A mass inoculation campaign across India against Covid-19 with the Covishield vaccine was launched which left Pune for 13 cities in India early in the morning, four days before vaccination begins on January 16.

In addition to the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield that were purchased from the Serum Institute of India, 55 lakh doses of indigenously developed Covaxin were obtained from Bharat Biotech, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a conference. press.

“Fifty-five lakhs of Covaxin doses are being purchased from Bharat Biotech. For 38.5 lakhs of doses the price is Rs 295 each, excluding tax. Bharat Biotech provides 16.5 lakhs of doses for free, ultimately reducing the Covaxin cost at Rs 206 per dose, “he said.

Bhushan said there are four central government medical store depots in Chennai, Karnal, Kolkata and Mumbai, where doses of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, are received.

In addition to this, every state has at least one regional vaccine store. Some large states have multiple stores. Uttar Pradesh has nine such stores, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat four each, Kerala has three of those facilities, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Rajasthan two each, he said.

“As we speak, 54.72,000 doses have already been received as of 4pm at these vaccine stores, while the 100 percent doses, 1.1 crore from the Serum Institute and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech, will be received by January 14 in all states and the Union. Territories, “added the Secretary of Health.

NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul, Covishield, and Covaxin have been tested on thousands of people. “They are the safest and there is no risk of any significant side effects.”

Bhushan said that Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V from Russia, Biological E and Gennova are the other vaccines that are in advanced stages of clinical trials in India.

“In the coming days, some of these vaccines may also be approaching the drug controller for emergency use authorization. There will be a sequential deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Healthcare workers will be at the top of the priority list, followed by frontline workers and prioritized age groups. The cost of vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government, “said the union’s health secretary.

Giving a scenario of the price of vaccines available worldwide, Bhushan said that each dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech costs Rs 1,431 per dose, Moderna Rs 2,348 to Rs 2,715, Sinovac Rs 1,027, Novavax Rs 1,114, Sputnik V less than Rs 734 and the one developed by Johnson and Johnson at Rs 734.

“All of these vaccines, except the one developed by Pfizer, can be stored between two and eight degrees Celsius. The one developed by Pfizer should be stored at -70 degrees Celsius,” he added.

On the effectiveness of the vaccines, Bhushan said that they can only be observed after 14 days. “That is why we urge people to follow appropriate Covid behavior.”

The health secretary said the five key principles for vaccination against coronavirus are to ensure people’s participation, use the experience of elections and the universal immunization program, without compromising scientific and regulatory standards or existing health services. .

Noting that the Covid-19 situation is worrisome around the world, he said that although daily new cases are declining in India, there should be no laxity in following appropriate Covid behavior.

India’s overall Covid-19 positivity rate is 5.7 percent, while the positivity rate in the past week was 2 percent, Bhushan said, adding that around 43.96 percent. percent of all Covid-19 patients are in health centers while 56.04 percent of patients are in home isolation.

Times of India