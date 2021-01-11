India Top Headlines

Who will be responsible for the loss of life at the protest site, asks SC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said Monday that it did not care that farmers continued peaceful protests even after suspending implementation of farm laws, but wanted to know from union leaders who would be responsible for the loss of life at the site of the protest and who would give Guarantee that it does not become violent.

“The gravest issue we face as a constitutional court, being the custodian of the right to life, is the possible loss of life at the site of the protest. We do not care about the protests, but who is going to take responsibility for the loss. of lives. “If they can, let them carry on,” said a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Appearing before the farmers’ unions, leading advocate Dushaynt Dave said “no one can (take responsibility).” The bank said: “God forbid, if something goes wrong. We don’t want anyone’s blood on our hands. The responsibility is heavy on all of us. There has been no bloodshed so far. But it can happen even due to an incident. lost. knowing how quickly things can go wrong. ”

Noting that it would maintain the implementation of the laws and establish a committee to hear farmers’ complaints against the laws, the bank said: “We will make the atmosphere conducive to negotiations. Who will be responsible for the bloodshed, if What happens? The highest constitutional court is obliged to protect people’s lives Who will be responsible for saber rattling that leads to some violence?

Attorney General KK Venugopal cited the incident of violence by farmers in Haryana, where they damaged the place where the prime minister was going to meet farmers. “The protests must be peaceful and in accordance with the law. Now, they are going to hold a 2,000-person tractor rally on Rajpath on Republic Day,” he said.

Dave immediately said “we’re not going to do that.” The bank said it was happy to hear that. But when Venugopal said that Dave’s statement should be recorded, the attorney backed off and said he would take instructions from the unions and go back to court.

Dave said that the farmers unions wanted to make Ramlila Maidan, the historical place where Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jaiprakash Narain and other leaders addressed mass meetings and held rallies, the place of the protest and sought the direction of the court so that the government allow them to meet there. . But the CS said that law and order fall within the domain of the police, who alone must decide the place of the protest.

CJI Bobde said: “Everyone is welcome to Delhi for Republic Day. But people in Delhi fear that (the concentration of tractors) could create a situation of law and order. The decision to handle the protests and the law and the order is for the police and not The sc. ”

The CJI further said: “Women, children and the elderly among protesting farmers need not be associated with the unrest (after the implementation of the laws is put on hold and a committee was formed to hear their complaints) “. Finding that none of the four lawyers for the farmers’ unions, Dave, HS Phoolka, Colin Gonsalves and Prashant Bhushan, was willing to make a statement on this matter, the CJI said: “I want to take a risk. You (the four lawyers ) tell them that the CJI wants them to go home. ”

When a large number of farmers ‘unions, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which claims to be the largest among farmers’ bodies, sought the implementation of farm laws and called them beneficial to growers, the bank said: “But you are not in a position to persuade Punjab farmers to stop their agitation. ”

Leading advocate Harish Salve said: “There are reports about Vancouver-based Sikhs For Justice offering 10,000 rupees to each participant in the farmers’ protest. Someone should remove these elements from the protest.” Phoolka responded by saying that many non-farmers were wandering around the protest site, perhaps at the behest of the government. “Older people are there of their own free will, as their livelihood is at stake. They are not coming back, ”he said.

