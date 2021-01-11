India Top Headlines

Supreme Court Stops Center on Farm Laws to Pass Order Tuesday: Top 10 Developments | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday heard a slew of petitions challenging the Center’s farm laws and also issues related to the ongoing farmer protest. He stopped the Center and expressed his disappointment with the negotiation process. He said that the Center has not been able to solve the problem. The superior court will issue orders Tuesday.

“We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process,” the bank said, adding: “You have made a law without sufficient consultation that resulted in a strike. So you have to resolve the strike. ”

Here are the top 10 developments of the day:

The Supreme Court will issue orders Tuesday on various issues related to the new agricultural laws and the farmers’ protest underway on the outskirts of the national capital and may take a call to establish a committee headed by a former president of the Supreme Court of the India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the deadlock. One bank, headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice SA Bobde, who indicated during the hearing that it can issue orders in parts on issues related to farm laws and farmers’ protest, subsequently uploaded the information to the website. “List these matters tomorrow – 12/01/2021, for orders,” said the bank which was also made up of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

2. The court heard a handful of pleas challenging the new farm laws, as well as those raising questions about the right of citizens to move freely during the ongoing farmer upheaval. He detained the Center for its handling of farmers’ protest against the new farm laws, saying he is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations between them were going. He also widely indicated that it may go to the extreme of suspending the implementation of controversial farm laws and refused to give the Center additional time to explore the possibility of a friendly settlement, saying it has already given the government a “long rope.”

3. The Supreme Court questioned the Center’s vehement opposition to its suggestion that the implementation of three new farm laws be halted for the time being to help find an amicable solution to the ongoing farmers’ protest against them on the Delhi borders. . While criticizing the Center for its handling of the farmers’ protest against the new laws, the high court said that either the implementation of these statutes will be delayed or that the high court will proceed to do so on the recommendation of a court appointed committee that will going to constitute. “We do not see why there is an insistence on the implementation of the law,” said a bank headed by the president of the Supreme Court, SA Bobde, adding: “We are not experts in economics and you (Center) tell us if you are going to hold on to these laws or we will ”.

4. Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that a law cannot be suspended unless the court determines that it violates fundamental rights or constitutional schemes. “A law cannot be suspended by the Supreme Court unless the honorable Members consider that it violates fundamental rights or constitutional schemes. The law has to lack the power to legislate, only then can it stand. No petitioner has raised such issues, ”Venugopal said. The bank, however, observed: “We are doing this because it has not been able to solve the problem. The Union of India has to take responsibility. The laws have led to a strike and now the strike must be resolved ”. The bank also said: “Of course, we are generally against the suspension of any law.”

5. During the course of the hearing, the Supreme Court said: “We do not want anyone to stain our hands with blood.” He expressed apprehension that the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws could lead to violence and loss of life and property if it continues for long. The supreme court, which noted that the center has enacted these laws “without sufficient consultation,” said the most serious concern is for any violence and possible loss of life. “The responsibility lies with all of us. Street incidents can trigger violence,” said a bank headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde. “Each of us will be held accountable if something goes wrong. We do not want anyone’s blood on our hands. “said the bank. The court said it will not protect any “lawbreaker” and wants to prevent loss of life and property.

5. Chief Justice, SA Bobde, asked protesting elderly farmers, women and children to return to their homes, as the Supreme Court expressed serious concern about protesters sitting in severe cold and pandemic situations of COVID-19. “Let me take a chance and say that the Chief Justice of India wants them (the protesting farmers) to go home. Try to persuade them, ”said the Chief Justice, who headed a bench of three judges. People are committing suicide. People are insulting. People are suffering in cold situations and pandemics. If it’s not cold, farmers are in danger of contracting COVID, ”the court told lawyers who showed up at the farmers union and asked them to convince the protesters to go home. The CJI also said: “People are suffering from a cold. Who takes care of the water and food? The old men and women are on the ground. Why are the elders in the farmers’ protests? We don’t want to comment on the merit of the upheaval. ”

6. Speaking to the media following the Supreme Court observation, Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, said that the peasant leaders are consulting their lawyers and that a formal response will be given after the high court rules. your verdict. Bhog Singh Mansa, President of the Indian Farmers Union (Mansa), said: “We appeal to the Supreme Court to end these laws as they are not constitutionally valid,” adding that the protest will continue until “the laws are repealed. or the BJP the government completes its mandate. ” The president of the Punjab Kisan Union, Ruldu Singh Mansa, echoed similar sentiments, saying that the upheaval started with the demand to remove the agricultural laws and that it will “only end when we win this fight.”

7. Peasant leaders said they would continue their agitation even if the government or the Supreme Court postponed the implementation of the new agricultural laws. The peasant leaders, who said they were “sharing their personal opinion”, also opined that a stay “is not a solution” as it is only for a fixed period of time. “We welcome the observation of the Supreme Court, but ending the protest is not an option. Any suspension is only for a fixed period of time … until the court takes up the issue again,” said the president. of the Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union, Gurnam Singh Chaduni said. Farmers want the laws to be repealed entirely. The protest will continue even if the government or the Supreme Court suspends its implementation, he said. Bhog Singh Mansa, president of the Indian Farmers Union (Mansa), said a suspension of the laws “is not a big deal.” “A suspension is not a solution. We are here for these laws to be completely eliminated … the government has already agreed in some way to eliminate the laws when it said that it is willing to incorporate as many amendments as farmers want,” he said. . “We appeal to the Supreme Court to end these laws as they are not constitutionally valid,” Mansa said, adding that the protest will continue until “the laws are not repealed or the BJP government completes its mandate.”

8. Congress demanded PM Modi to apologize to the country’s farmers and repeal the three agricultural laws they oppose, after the Supreme Court denounced the Center for handling the unrest. The head of Congress, Randeep Surjewala, also urged the high court to register the cases against Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Haryana CM ML Khattar and UP CM Yogi Adityanath after taking note of their “actions that caused damage to the public ownership”. He said the central and state governments have excavated roads and caused roadblocks on national highways around the national capital. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize not only to the families of 65 farmers who have been slaughtered, but also to the 62 crore farmers in the country. The prime minister should speak to the agitating farmers thereafter and nothing less is acceptable. for the ‘annadatas’, “he told reporters.

9. A delegation of 500 farmers from Kerala left for Delhi on Monday by bus from here to join their counterparts at the Delhi borders, who have been protesting the controversial agricultural laws since 26 November last year. The farmers, belonging to ‘Kerala Karshaka Sangham’, the state chapter of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), one of the organizations leading the protest. AIKS Vice President S. Ramachandra Pillai signaled as he got off the bus, which is expected to arrive in Delhi on January 14. They would participate in the protest in Shahjahanpur, one of the places.

10. NCP Chairman Sharad Pawar met with leftist leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja in the national capital and discussed the ongoing farmer agitation. “We discussed the order of the Supreme Court informally. But the decision on what should be done must be made by the farmers. They have to react to it. We support their demand for the repeal of the laws,” said General CPI. Secretary D Raja said. “We know that they have issued a statement. We will await their full reaction before making a comment,” Raja said.

(With contributions from the agency)

