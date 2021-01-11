Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays the Foundation for a Self-Sufficient India: Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to lay the foundations of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ along the lines of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who worked for a self-sufficient India in food security, Lok Sabha President said on Monday, Om Birla. Underlining that people’s faith in democracy has continued to grow, Birla said that over the past seven decades, Indian democracy has continually prospered and strengthened.

“The strength of Indian democracy can be seen in the fact that the transfer of power has always happened smoothly and according to our democratic traditions,” he said.

He addressed the participants in the Inaugural Session of the Finals of the National Youth Parliament 2021, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in the Central Hall of the House of Parliament.

Birla said that before independence, Indian youth were at the forefront of the fight for freedom. Similarly, today’s youth must work unceasingly to lead India on the path of prosperity and progress.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Shastri, whose death anniversary was celebrated on Monday, Birla said that he embodied the values ​​of simplicity and iron determination, gave the motto ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ for India’s soldiers and farmers who they strive to keep the nation safe and secure.

“Just as Shastri ji laid the foundation for self-reliance in India’s food security area, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to make Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

He said that for the nation to prosper, it is imperative that youth make a significant contribution, which is both their responsibility and their duty, adding that Prime Minister Modi had given an important direction to youth.

Birla expressed confidence that in the years to come, Indian youth will be at the forefront of a world based on innovation through their technical knowledge and skills.

The farewell session of the national youth parliament will be held on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address and interact with the young participants. Birla will also grace the event.

This festival has had the participation of a large number of young people from all over the country and 84 candidates are participating in the final event after winning at the district and state level.

The final jury is made up of MP (Rajya Sabha) Roopa Ganguly, MP (Lok Sabha) Parvesh Sahib Singh and lead journalist and writer Prafulla Ketkar.

Times of India