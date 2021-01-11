India Top Headlines

PM Modi meets with CM today to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the launch of vaccination | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with senior ministers from all states via video conference Monday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the launch of the coronavirus vaccine.

“At 4 pm on Monday, January 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states through a videoconference. They will discuss the Covid-19 situation and the deployment of vaccination,” tweeted the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Days after the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccines were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Controller General of Drugs of India (DCGI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that the Vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in the country will begin from January 16.

The Prime Minister had previously chaired several meetings with senior ministers in this regard.

On January 9, he had chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of Covid-19 in the country in conjunction with the preparation of the State / Union Territories for vaccination against Covid.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout will prioritize healthcare workers and frontline workers which is estimated to be around 3 million rupees, followed by those over 50 and population groups under 50 with numbered comorbidities. about 27 million rupees.

India’s coronavirus count reached 1,04,50,284 on Sunday, including 2,23,335 active cases, while the death toll rose to 1,50,999.

