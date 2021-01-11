No need to panic, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh as his ministry follows bird flu closely | India News
NEW DELHI: The Center on Monday called on states not to close poultry markets in a panic, saying there is no risk to humans if animal or poultry products are properly boiled or cooked before consumption.
“There is no need to panic about bird flu. Avian flu cases have been reported frequently in India since 2006. However, there is no risk to humans if animal products are properly cooked before eating, ”said the Union Minister for Livestock and Dairy, Giriraj Singh, even as his Ministry confirmed positive cases of avian influenza in 10 states / UT, including Delhi.
Referring to the Delhi government’s decision to close the Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days, Singh said the move has created panic. Instead of closing the market, the Delhi government should take precautionary measures like other states in accordance with the warnings / guidelines issued to them, he added.
In addition to closing the wholesale poultry market in the capital, the city government has also decided to impose a restriction on the supply of processed chicken from outside Delhi.
The Ministry of Livestock and Dairy issued guidelines / warnings in October 2019 and again wrote to the chief secretaries of all states / UT on January 8 following the confirmation of avian influenza cases in certain areas.
“It is clear from the states and the media that there is panic and confusion in the general public regarding the consumption of poultry products such as eggs and chicken. In this sense, awareness among poultry farmers and the general public about the disease is of utmost importance. Accordingly, I would ask you to arrange to issue the appropriate notices to quell the reactions of consumers affected by the rumors and increase awareness about the safety of poultry or poultry products that are safe for consumption after the procedures. cooking / cooking, ”said Atul Chaturvedi, secretary, animal agriculture and dairy, in his letter to all senior secretaries.
He also called on state animal husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities to closely monitor the status of the disease and prevent any possibility of the disease spreading to humans.
So far, the avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Delhi.
Meanwhile, kill of crows and migratory / wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; The Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat, and the Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand have also been confirmed. In Delhi, the deaths of crows and ducks were reported in the Sanjay Lake and New Delhi areas, respectively.
Furthermore, an outbreak of avian influenza has been reported among poultry in Parbhani district, while the presence of avian influenza has been confirmed in crows from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli and Beed in Maharashtra.
“In Haryana, the killing of infected birds is taking place to control and contain the spread of the disease. A core team has visited Himachal Pradesh and Panchkula, Haryana to monitor the epicenter sites and conduct an epidemiological investigation, ”said an official.
