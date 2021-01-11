India Top Headlines

India’s Covid-19 Case Burden Rises to 1,04,66,595 with 16,311 Fresh Infections | India News

NEW DELHI: With 16,311 new coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour span, the lowest in around six and a half months, India’s Covid-19 count rose to 1,04,66,595, while recoveries increased to 1.00, 92,909, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Monday.

The death toll reached 1,51,160 with 161 more deaths, the lowest in the past seven and a half months, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,00,92,909, bringing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.43%, while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 %.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below three lakhs. There are 2,22,526 active coronavirus infections in the country, accounting for 2.13 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, so far 18,17,55,831 samples have been analyzed and on Sunday 6,59,209 samples have been analyzed.

