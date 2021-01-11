India News from China Border: PLA Soldier Detained by Indian Army Returns to China | India News
NEW DELHI: The PLA (People’s Liberation Army) soldier, who had been detained by Indian troops on January 8 in eastern Ladakh, was returned to China at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point at 10 a.m. Monday morning.
The soldier had inadvertently wandered into Indian territory, where troops from the two countries are fighting each other in the ongoing military confrontation since early May.
In a statement Saturday, the Army said: “The PLA soldier had transgressed through LAC and was detained by Indian troops” deployed in the area.
In Beijing, the Chinese military confirmed that one of its soldiers “got lost” along the border areas between China and India.
“Due to darkness and complicated geography, a soldier from the border defense force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army got lost on the China-India border on Friday morning,” said China Military Online, an official website. of the EPL.
This is the second time since the start of the military confrontation last May that a Chinese soldier has been detained on the Indian side of LAC in eastern Ladakh.
In October, a PLA soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long, was detained after inadvertently crossing the LAC in the Demchok sector.
He was handed over to China at the Chushul-Moldo border staff meeting point on October 21 after two days in Indian custody.
The soldier had inadvertently wandered into Indian territory, where troops from the two countries are fighting each other in the ongoing military confrontation since early May.
In a statement Saturday, the Army said: “The PLA soldier had transgressed through LAC and was detained by Indian troops” deployed in the area.
In Beijing, the Chinese military confirmed that one of its soldiers “got lost” along the border areas between China and India.
“Due to darkness and complicated geography, a soldier from the border defense force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army got lost on the China-India border on Friday morning,” said China Military Online, an official website. of the EPL.
This is the second time since the start of the military confrontation last May that a Chinese soldier has been detained on the Indian side of LAC in eastern Ladakh.
In October, a PLA soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long, was detained after inadvertently crossing the LAC in the Demchok sector.
He was handed over to China at the Chushul-Moldo border staff meeting point on October 21 after two days in Indian custody.