I will live, work and die for the people: Mamata Banerjee | India News
CALCUTTA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, without naming anyone, that she will not allow the country to be divided and that she will live, work and die for the people.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Gangasagar Pilgrims’ Rest Camp in the Babughat area of Kolkata, he said that great leaders treat all people equally.
Since independence, the country faced many problems, but the country has not been divided, said Banerjee, who is also the supreme of the Trinamool Congress.
“I will not allow the country to break apart, to be divided. I will live, work and even die for the common people,” he said.
The country has seen many great leaders like Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Birsa Munda, Kaji Nazrul Islam, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Vallabhbhai Patel said.
On the eve of the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s birth, Mamata Banerjee said that she had predicted that India will have leaders from all sectors of the population: farmers, shoemakers and Dalits.
Swamiji once used a Muslim’s hooka to smoke to check what is wrong with his religion, he said.
The chief minister said that her government has arranged ‘e-snan (e-bathing)’ for those who will not be able to come to Gangasagar Mela due to the pandemic situation.
Arrangements have also been made to send holy water and ‘prasad’ to anyone ordering these from anywhere in the country at a nominal delivery fee, he said, adding that Covid-19 security protocols will be maintained at Gangasagar Mela.
All people at the fair will receive Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage from January 8-16, he said.
