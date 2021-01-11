India Top Headlines

“Heroes of Galwan” will likely be honored posthumously on Republic Day | India News

NEW DELHI: Colonel B Santosh Babu and some of the other Indian Army personnel, who died while fighting valiantly against Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, are expected to be honored. with gallantry awards on Republic Day, sources said. Monday.

Colonel Babu, the commander of Bihar’s 16th regiment, was one of 20 Indian soldiers who gave their lives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, an incident that marked one of the most military conflicts serious. between the two sides in decades.

China has yet to reveal the number of soldiers killed and wounded in the clash, although it officially admitted to taking casualties. According to a US intelligence report, the death toll on the Chinese side was 35.

The Galwan Valley confrontation had intensified the frontier row in eastern Ladakh and resulted in a large deployment of troops and heavy weaponry by both armies at points of friction.

“Some of the Army personnel, including Col Babu, who showed extreme courage during the Galwan confrontation, are expected to be honored on Republic Day,” a source said.

Chinese soldiers used stones, nail sticks, iron bars and clubs to carry out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the construction of a guard post by China around patrol point 14 in the valley. of Galwan.

The Indian army has already built a monument to “Galwan gallants” at No. 120 in eastern Ladakh.

The memorial mentioned their heroic deeds under Operation ‘Snow Leopard’ and how they dislodged the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops from the area while inflicting “heavy casualties” on them.

Furthermore, the Department of Military Affairs is in the process of inscribing the names of Colonel Babu and the other 19 soldiers in the National War Memorial in Delhi.

During a visit to the Lukung outpost in eastern Ladakh on July 17, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh personally expressed his thanks and compliments to the troops of the Bihar regiment for showing exemplary determination and courage in the fight. against Chinese troops.

India and China have been locked in a bitter military clash in eastern Ladakh for the past eight months.

Nearly 50,000 Indian Army soldiers are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in the mountainous region in freezing temperatures, as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have yielded no concrete results to resolve the confrontation.

China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

Last month, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (CMMC) on border issues between India and China.

The eighth and final round of military talks between the two sides took place on November 6, during which both sides extensively discussed the withdrawal of troops from specific sticking points.

India has always maintained that China has a responsibility to carry out the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

