Four More Covid-19 Vaccines Pending, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Senior Ministers Meeting | India News

NEW DELHI: On January 16, India will launch a vaccination campaign against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday during his meeting with senior ministers from all states to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Prime Minister Modi said that four more vaccines against Covid-19 are being prepared, in addition to the two that have already been approved.

This is Modi’s first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for emergency restricted use by India’s drug regulator and the announcement of January 16 as the date for the launch. .