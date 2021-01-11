India Top Headlines

Covid Daily Toll In India Falls Below 200 After 227 Days | India News

India recorded 161 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, the first time in almost seven and a half months (227 days) that the daily death toll from the pandemic had dropped below 200, even as deaths during the week fell by a 14%. compared to the previous seven days.

The last time the daily death toll nationwide fell below 200 was on May 28 of last year. The deaths reported Sunday were the lowest since the 151 deaths officially recorded on May 25.

Fresh Covid cases were also down on Sunday, when only 16,513 infections were detected in the country, compared to more than 18,000 in each of the past three days.

New cases of the virus continued to decline in the country for the ninth consecutive week. However, the decline appears to be slowing in both numbers and percentages. India reported 126,043 new cases in the current week (Jan 4-10), about 6,700 less than the previous week’s count, translating into a 5% drop in cases week over week. This was the narrowest decrease in cases in six weeks. In comparison, the previous week (December 28 to January 3) had seen a 13% drop, with new boxes almost 20,000 less than the previous week.

However, the weekly death toll fell 14% with 1,509 deaths reported in the past seven days, some 240 less than the 1,748 count the previous week. The sharp drop in deaths on Sunday was mainly due to Maharashtra reporting 34 deaths, up from 57 in the state the day before.

Southern states such as Karnataka (2), Andhra Pradesh (1), Tamil Nadu (7), and Telangana (2) reported daily tolls in single-digit digits on Sunday, with only Kerala continuing to report a high number of deaths: 23 19 deaths in Bengal and 13 in Uttar Pradesh.

For the first time in more than seven months, Bengaluru reported zero deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday. The last time the city reported no deaths was on June 7. Only Mysuru and Tumakuru, among the state’s 30 districts, reported one death each.

Delhi reported 399 new cases of the virus, a figure lower than Mumbai (657). However, Mumbai reported five deaths compared to 12 in the national capital.

