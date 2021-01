Chinese Soldier, Detained by the Indian Army, Returns to China | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The PLA soldier, who had been detained by Indian troops on January 8 in eastern Ladakh, was returned to China at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Monday.In a statement on Saturday, the Army said that “the PLA soldier had transgressed through LAC and was detained by Indian troops” deployed in the area.In Beijing , the Chinese military confirmed that one of its soldiers “got lost” along the border areas between China and India. “Due to the darkness and complicated geography, a soldier from the border defense force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army got lost on the border between China and India on Friday morning,” the Chinese military said online, a EPL’s official website.This is the second time since the start of the military confrontation last May that a Chinese soldier has been detained on the Indian side of LAC in eastern Ladakh. In October, a PLA soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long, was detained after inadvertently crossing the LAC in the Demchok sector. He was handed over to China at the Chushul-Moldo border staff meeting point on October 21 after two days in Indian custody.