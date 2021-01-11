Chinese Soldier, Detained by the Indian Army, Returns to China | India News
NEW DELHI: The PLA soldier, who had been detained by Indian troops on January 8 in eastern Ladakh, was returned to China at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Monday.
In a statement on Saturday, the Army said that “the PLA soldier had transgressed through LAC and was detained by Indian troops” deployed in the area.
In Beijing, the Chinese military confirmed that one of its soldiers “got lost” along the border areas between China and India. “Due to the darkness and complicated geography, a soldier from the border defense force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army got lost on the border between China and India on Friday morning,” the Chinese military said online, a EPL’s official website.
This is the second time since the start of the military confrontation last May that a Chinese soldier has been detained on the Indian side of LAC in eastern Ladakh. In October, a PLA soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long, was detained after inadvertently crossing the LAC in the Demchok sector. He was handed over to China at the Chushul-Moldo border staff meeting point on October 21 after two days in Indian custody.
In a statement on Saturday, the Army said that “the PLA soldier had transgressed through LAC and was detained by Indian troops” deployed in the area.
In Beijing, the Chinese military confirmed that one of its soldiers “got lost” along the border areas between China and India. “Due to the darkness and complicated geography, a soldier from the border defense force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army got lost on the border between China and India on Friday morning,” the Chinese military said online, a EPL’s official website.
This is the second time since the start of the military confrontation last May that a Chinese soldier has been detained on the Indian side of LAC in eastern Ladakh. In October, a PLA soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long, was detained after inadvertently crossing the LAC in the Demchok sector. He was handed over to China at the Chushul-Moldo border staff meeting point on October 21 after two days in Indian custody.