Air India’s Longest Direct Route Flight Lands at Bengaluru Airport | India News

NEW DELHI: With four female pilots, Air India’s longest direct route flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore on Monday.Taking the Atlantic route, the flight covered a distance of about 16,000 kilometers. He flew over the North Pole and reached the capital of Karnataka at the other end of the world.Flight number AI176 remained San Francisco on Saturday at 8.30pm (local time) and arrived at 3.07am, Air India tweeted today.

Air India praised the female pilots who completed a historic journey and also congratulated the AI176 passengers for being part of this historic moment.

“It was an exciting experience as it had never been done before. It took me almost 17 hours to get here,” said Shivani Manhas, one of four pilots who operated the inaugural Air India San Francisco-Bengaluru flight.

“Today, we create world history not only flying over the North Pole but also having all the female pilots who did it successfully. We are extremely happy and proud to be a part of it. This route has saved 10 tons of fuel,” he said. Captain Zoya Aggarwal speaking with ANI.

It was the longest commercial flight in the world operated by Air India or any other airline in India.

Total flight time on this route was more than 17 hours depending on wind speed, Air India said in a statement on the eve of the historic flight.

The crew members were: Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akansha Sonaware, and Captain Shivani Manhas.