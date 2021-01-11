India Top Headlines

Actively considering proposal to give civil service applicants an additional try: Center to SC | India News

NEW DELHI: The central government told the Supreme Court of India on Monday that the government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are actively considering a proposal to give an additional opportunity to civil service applicants affected by Covid- 19.

A bank headed by Judge AM Khanwilkar was informed by Additional Attorney General (ASG) SV Raju that the government and UPSC are actively considering the proposal to give one more chance to students affected due to Covid-19.

ASG Raju said the government is actively considering the matter and has instructions to request a postponement until the first week of February.

The bank told ASG that the last date to fill out the forms should not happen, and also released the matter for its hearing in February.

The bank was listening to a request for an additional attempt at the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt at the preliminary exam held in October 2020. It also looked for an additional opportunity for students who were unable to sit for the exams of civil service due to Covid. -19.

Lead attorney Mukul Rohatgi who appeared on behalf of the petitioners had previously submitted that the court had ordered the Center to consider granting an additional opportunity in light of the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

On September 30, the high court ordered the Center and UPSC to consider granting an additional opportunity to candidates who would otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with a corresponding extension of the upper age limit.

On October 26, the Personnel and Training Department had informed the court that the issue of granting an additional attempt to last-chance candidates was under consideration by the authorities.

Times of India