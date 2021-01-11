India Top Headlines

4k migratory birds die in Himachal; Maharashtra orders slaughter of poultry | India News

Himachal Pradesh reported 4,000 migratory bird deaths due to suspected bird flu on Sunday, while Maharashtra ordered culling of poultry, based on mounting evidence that the virus may be spreading faster than initially feared. through domestic birds and wintering species.

Several states that host migratory birds deployed rapid response teams to keep a hawk’s eye in their habitats after carcasses piled up in Himachal, Gujarat, Rajasthan. Officials in Himachal said 4,020 migratory birds, 86 crows and two egrets had died in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts.

Crows and other common bird species also continued to drop dead in Uttar Pradesh, amid fears that bird-inhabited wetlands scattered across the state could quickly become a source of infection. Dudhwa National Park, home to more than 400 species of birds, is under “strict surveillance,” said a forest department official. The first two confirmed cases of UP bird flu occurred at the Kanpur Zoo.

In Meerut, rapid response teams have been formed to monitor poultry farms.

Gujarat added to the casualty count, with some bird deaths reported in Kutch, Rajkot, Gir-Somnath and Vadodara. The Gujarat government announced the closure of four bird sanctuaries and the bird sections of all zoos in the state.

Common resident species, as well as wild birds, continued to die sporadically in 13 districts of Rajasthan, where the first cases were detected less than a couple of weeks ago. Poultry farms have been saved so far.

