14-year-old boy injured in Pak bombing along LoC in Poonch | India News

JAMMU: A 14-year-old boy was injured when Pakistan violated the ceasefire twice along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector in the Poonch district of J&K on Monday, police said.

The first breaking of the truce occurred around 11:30 a.m. M. Y Pakistan resorted to unprovoked fire and heavy mortar shelling throughout the LoC, targeting Indian outposts and civilian areas in Shahpur. The Army retaliated effectively and the initial exchange of fire continued until 12:50 pm.

At around 4pm, Pakistan again violated the ceasefire and launched indiscriminate gunfire and heavy shelling throughout the LoC. “Jahangir Ahmed, a resident of the Mendhar area of ​​Shahpur, was hit by splinters when a mortar shell exploded near his home. He was hospitalized, ”said Poonch SSP Ramesh Angral.

Cross-border shooting continued intermittently until this report went to press.

Earlier in the day, IGP (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh visited Mendhar to review the security situation throughout the LoC after numerous terrorist caches were discovered in the area recently. He was accompanied by DIG (Poonch-Rajouri Range) Vivek Gupta and Poonch SSP Ramesh Angral.

The trio visited KG Brigade headquarters and interacted with the brigade commander and other officers about the spate of ceasefire violations throughout the LoC. “Discussions were also held about the terror module of the J&K Ghaznavi Force which was dismantled in recent weeks, and guidance was provided regarding the investigation of the case,” said a source. IGP Singh also inspected the recoveries of weapons and ammunition made by the security forces in Mendhar and discussed information revealed by terrorist associates during interrogation.

