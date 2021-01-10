India Top Headlines

We will boycott the assembly session if it is truncated: Tejashwi Yadav | India News

PATNA: The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar declared on Sunday that it would boycott the next budget session of the state assembly and lay siege to the residences of the prime minister and his deputies if chamber procedures were reduced in the name of facilitating Covid-19 vaccination.

The announcement was made by RJD’s de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav after a meeting with congressional delegates, CPI (ML), CPI and CPM, who together constitute the opposition coalition led by his party.

“We met with the speaker yesterday. He had suggested that the budget session, which normally takes place in March, be moved forward and that the procedures, which often last about a month, be completed in a few days. The reason he gave was possible vaccination lead by Covid-19 in March, “Yadav told reporters.

Former MP CM alleged that the proposal to shorten the session was “a ploy by the Nitish Kumar government to avoid confronting the elected representatives and being cornered by the issue of the arrogance of the bureaucracy.”

He noted that last year elections for the assembly were held in the state while the pandemic was raging, but large public rallies were allowed in the form of demonstrations.

“Now they are trying to tell us that only 243 members of the house cannot meet due to the pandemic. They are talking about vaccination. Can you give a tentative start date?

“Do you have even a vague idea how many vials of the injection will be available for Bihar?” Yadav asked mockingly.

Underlining that legislative affairs had suffered in the state over the past year due to the pandemic, Yadav said that if the next session were shortened “we will boycott it and remove the residences of the prime minister and deputies of the CM.”

The RJD leader also criticized Nitish Kumar for not coming out of the closet “not even with a small statement or a tweet” condoning the deaths of dozens of farmers protesting in the national capital.

“We have always supported the cause defended by the protesters and in another expression of solidarity, the opposition will carry out a state human chain on January 30,” Yadav declared.

The youngest son of the incarcerated RJD Supreme Lalu Prasad, who was stripped of the post of CM deputy more than three years ago following Nitish Kumar’s abrupt return to the NDA, mocked JD (U) ‘s complaints about being “cheated” in the assembly. elections an allusion to the sudden rebellion of the LJP and the failure of the BJP to stop a renegade Chirag Paswan.

“Kumar is reaping what he has sown. What did he do to George Fernandes and Digivijay Singh?” Yadav asked, referring to former Union ministers who were close associates of Kumar in the beginning but bitterly parted ways towards the end. of their lifes. .

