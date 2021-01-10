India Top Headlines

United States Details Preparations for First Phase of Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign | India News

NEW DELHI: Prior to the national launch of the Covid-19 vaccine starting on January 16, several states said Sunday that they had made all the necessary preparations for the first phase of the exercise, including identification of vaccination sites and registration. healthcare and other frontline workers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is making arrangements to provide free Covid vaccines to the entire population of the state.

In an open letter to frontline workers, Banerjee said that COVID warriors, including police, home guards, civil defense volunteers, correctional home and disaster management employees, will receive the vaccine as a priority. .

“I am pleased to report that our government is making arrangements for the vaccine to reach everyone in the state free of charge,” said the prime minister.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city government has finalized 89 sites to implement the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

“The Center has completed about 5,000 sites across the country. According to the instructions of the central government, we have completed 89 hospitals as vaccination sites. The first phase of vaccination will begin from January 16,” he said.

Jain said 40 government and 49 private hospitals will each have a vaccination site.

“The first batch of vaccines will arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday. In the first phase, health workers will be vaccinated. From then on, front-line workers and those over 50 will receive the doses,” Jain told the journalists.

Teachers will be included as front-line workers, he said.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that around 4.5 lakhs of health workers will be vaccinated in the state in the first phase.

Sharma said data from 4,36,146 government and private sector healthcare workers had been uploaded to COVIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) software at 1pm on Saturday.

He said the first phase of vaccination will take place at 282 session sites from January 16 onwards. Of these, two sites, including Jaipur and Ajmer, will be interactive.

“Rajasthan is all set for the vaccination program … 3,689 medical institutions from the government sector and 2,969 medical institutions from the private sector have been identified for the vaccination program in the first phase and 5,626 vaccination teams have been trained,” he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that nearly 11 lakh of people involved in Covid-19 tasks, including frontline and healthcare personnel, will be vaccinated against coronavirus as a priority in the state.

Approximately 16,000 people have been trained to administer the injections.

He said the state had created a database of 1.2 million people in four priority groups who will be given the vaccine according to the Center’s guidelines.

Rupani said six regional warehouses have been established, as well as other infrastructure, including cold chains, for the storage and supply of vaccine doses.

Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government will try to cover each and every person in the state.

“The vaccination campaign will begin from January 16 and our goal is to cover each and every person below. It will also ensure that all Union government guidelines are followed during vaccination,” he said Adityanath when inaugurating a “Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela” at Sankisa in Farrukhabad.

The Goa government has identified eight hospitals for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the coastal state, where around 18,000 healthcare workers will receive the doses, an official said.

Each of these eight facilities would perform up to 100 vaccinations in one day, which is equivalent to 800 inoculations per day, state immunization official Dr. Rajendra Borkar told PTI.

“The state government has identified five government-run hospitals and three private facilities where the vaccine would be administered to healthcare workers,” he said.

Karnataka’s health minister, K Sudhakar, said he would be the first person in the state to receive the vaccine during the planned phase I for health workers, if the central government allowed public representatives to also be covered.

“The first batch to take Covaxin will be that of health workers, but if the government of India allows us to take it, I will be the first to get it as minister of health,” Sudhakar told reporters during the inspection of the state store. of vaccines. in your state.

Around 3.6 lakh of health workers will be inoculated in the first phase in Andhra Pradesh, said a senior health official.

The state machinery has successfully completed three dry trials of the vaccination program so far and everything necessary for the actual campaign has been put in place to make it run smoothly, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said.

In total, 1,940 sites will be used for the vaccination program, of which 1,659 have cold chain points within the facilities. For the rest of the sites, the vaccine will be brought in from the closest cold chain point, Bhaskar said in a statement.

He said that 100 healthcare workers would be vaccinated at each session site per day. Each site would be managed by a digital assistant, an ANM, an Anganwadi worker, and an Asha worker.

The Health Ministry held a video conference with officials from the Union’s states and territories on Sunday to discuss the comments about the Co-WIN software.

The Center has said that Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring Covid-19 vaccine delivery, will form the basis for the coronavirus inoculation campaign.

The meeting was chaired by Ram Sewak Sharma, President of the Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to Combat Covid-19 and a member of the National Group of Experts on Covid-19 Vaccine Administration.

Underlining the importance of capturing vaccination data in real time, Sharma said: “This is not negotiable.”

He also stressed that care must be taken to ensure that there is no “proxy”, while reiterating that the beneficiaries of the vaccination campaign must be uniquely and undeniably identified.

On the use of the Aadhaar platform, Sharma recommended that states urge beneficiaries to seed their current mobile number with Aadhaar for registration and subsequent communication via SMS.

After vaccinating frontline and healthcare workers, priority will be given to those over 50 and population groups under 50 with comorbidities, which together total around Rs 27 million, according to a government statement. .

