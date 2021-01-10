India Top Headlines

Seven-day average of daily Covid cases falls to 18,000 | India News

India’s seven-day moving average of daily Covid-19 cases has now fallen to nearly 18,000, continuing its decline reflecting a steady slowdown of the pandemic across most of the country.

The daily average stood at 18,072 cases on Saturday, the lowest since June 28. On January 1, the index had dropped below the 20,000 mark for the first time since July 2, according to TOI’s database compiled from numbers released by state governments.

Similarly, the seven-day moving average of daily deaths from the virus is now 225, after having fallen below the 300 mark on December 28.

The seven-day moving average on a particular day is the average of the data recorded that day and the previous six days. Give a better idea of ​​the direction in which daily cases (or deaths) are moving by averaging the peaks and valleys of the data for a single day.

The seven-day average of daily cases had peaked at 93,735 on September 17. The current level is less than a fifth of the peak. Likewise, India recorded its highest number of deaths (average of seven days) with 1,176 on September 19. The current average is also less than a fifth of the peak.

However, the decline in cases and deaths has slowed in recent days, and has also seen minor increases on odd-numbered days, which may be an early sign of a plateau of the pandemic in the country as a whole. Within the country, cases continue to drop in most states with minor peaks seen in states such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in recent days.

On Saturday, India recorded 18,192 new cases, roughly the same number reported in the past two days. The total number of Covid cases in India increased to 1,04,51,043 and the death toll was 1,50,982.

For the 26th day in a row, Kerala recorded the highest number of cases in the country with 5,528. Maharashtra again posted the second highest tally with 3,581, followed by Chhattisgarh (1,014), Karnataka (899) and Bengal (787).

In both Maharashtra and Mumbai, Covid cases and deaths decreased on Saturday. The state added 3,581 new cases and 57 deaths, bringing its total cases to 19,65,556 and deaths to 50,027.

