SC will listen to the request of a 74-year-old road safety expert to verify deaths on the roads in NH | India News

NEW DELHI: A 74-year-old road safety expert has asked the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on his petition against the central government for failing to stop deaths on national highways (NH) by failing to enforce traffic management on those stretches despite having the power to do so under the law. The high court is scheduled to hear the case on Tuesday.

The founder of the Jabalpur-based Forum for Traffic Safety and Environmental Sanitation, Gyan Prakash, had filed the petition in 2017 asking the court to order the ministry of road transport to exercise traffic control in NHs as provided in the Control of national roads (land and traffic). Act 2000 and provide central police, manpower, security infrastructure and budget support for highway administration.

The number of people killed in NH has been increasing since 2015, except for 2019, when the reduction was marginal. While 51,204 people died in traffic accidents in 2015 across the NH network, it increased to 54,046 in 2018. Last year, the total number of people killed in NH was 53,872.

Prakash, who had successfully fought the legal battle over safety features for passenger passengers in two-wheelers, has submitted that NHs are owned by the central government under the law, and therefore state governments do not have no jurisdiction in these sections. “On national highways, at present, only after fatal accidents, the state police go due to problems of public order and register the crime in the IPC. State governments have never raised this issue because for state transportation / police departments, aggravating the crime of overloading trucks is the greatest source of corruption and revenue, ”he alleged in his presentation.

The petitioner, a retired government servant who has worked in different capacities and was also a visiting professor at the Indian Police Academy (Hyderabad), has presented to the court that other modes of traffic flow, such as railways, civil aviation and The waterways have dedicated traffic control and safety entities, but there is no such entity for NH. “There should be a safety organization for NHs and roads like in countries like the United States,” Prakash told TOI.

