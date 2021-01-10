India Top Headlines

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, popular movie stars, but “fringe actors” in politics: Aiyar | India News

NEW DELHI: Describing Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as “fringe political actors”, Congressional Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has said that they are still very popular movie stars but cannot attract public opinion to their point of view in political terms.

Aiyar, who has been appointed to three key panels set up by Congress for the Tamil Nadu polls, claimed that superstar Rajinikanth’s decision not to enter electoral politics will not make a difference as the state prepares for elections in the assembly.

“When he (Rajinikanth) said he was going to go into politics, I said he was not going to make a difference, now that he has decided not to go into politics, I repeat what I said, he is not going to do anything.” a tinker difference, “Aiyar told PTI in an interview.

“Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are nothing more than fringe political actors,” said the former Union minister.

It was different in the old days when people like MG Ramachandran (MGR), Sivaji Ganesan and even Jayalalithaa were involved in films that carried a revolutionary social message, he said.

Noting that the former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai, were also deeply involved in cinema, he said that the powerful scripts written by Annadurai and the extremely powerful dialogues of Karunanidhi that were magnificently presented by MGR resulted in films in Tamil cinema than in the 1950s The same role that social media has today in shaping North Indian politics.

“Since these two (Rajinikanth and Haasan) have never used film as a medium for a political message, they remain what they are: very, very popular movie stars, but not people who attract public opinion to their point of view. in political terms, “Aiyar said.

He argued that there have been no two more popular actors on the Hindi big screen than Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, but “what failures were in politics.”

The same is true in the South, he added.

Taking a 180-degree turn, superstar Rajinikanth announced last month that he will not enter politics in light of his fragile health, ending his long-standing plans and describing his recent hospitalization as a warning from God.

“Only I know the pain behind making this announcement,” the 70-year-old actor had said, just days before explaining the outlines of his party based on spiritual policies aimed at bringing about a total change in the Dravidian heart of Tamil Nadu. . in the 2021 assembly elections.

Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in February 2018 and the party had faced the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but failed to win a single seat.

Haasan, throughout his ongoing election campaign, has clung to MGR’s welfare legacy and has been targeting both All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for alleged corruption.

Times of India