Rahul Gandhi calls on Prime Minister Modi to support farmers | India News

India Top Headlines

There is still time, Modi ji, support the donor, leave the capitalists with you! https://t.co/yztDVwokWZ – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1610255515000

NEW DELHI: Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking him to support farmers amid turmoil over new farm laws.“There is still time, Modi ji, support the Annadata, leave the capitalists,” read his tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

He also shared a video of his April 2018 speech at Lok Sabha where he had criticized the central government for the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Agreement for the Assurance of Farmer Prices (Empowerment and Protection) and Agricultural Services Act, 2020, and Commodity (Amendment) Act, 2020.