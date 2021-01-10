India Top Headlines

Priyanka Calls on Congressional Parliamentarians to Follow US Lawmakers’ Lead to Show Solidarity with Farmers | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called for a meeting of party secretaries-general and the accused state that, like Democratic MPs, they knelt to protest the recent siege of the US Capitol. Congressional MPs Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha should join, at least for a day, their fellow Punjab party members who have sat in protest in Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with farmers against the controversial new farm laws.

At a virtual strategy meeting led by administration secretary general KC Venugopal to define the party’s program to strengthen farmers’ protests against the three farm laws, Congress also decided that it will lead demonstrations and ‘gherao’ Raj Bhawans across India on January 15, coinciding with the next round of talks between the government and farmers’ unions.

“The government is simply trying to tire the farmers into meaningless talks that have not yielded results. To show our solidarity with the farmers and show that the Modi government is sold out to a few capitalists, Congress will observe January 15 as the “Kisan Adhikar Diwas.” Now is the time to listen to the voices of the farmers, ”said Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress Secretary General and Head of Communications.

Congress also said it will decide the next course of action on January 16, the day after the next round of talks, when another strategy meeting has been called.

On Saturday, Surjewala criticized Prime Minister Modi, saying he had failed to pay tribute to 60 farmers who had died while protesting for the past 45 days, a clear sign that the government is in debt to its “capitalist masters.” The party will also run a social media campaign, ‘SpeakUpForFarmers’, to coincide with physical protests across the country, he said.

The sources said that while Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to return to the country in time for the protests, it is unclear whether he will join the protests in Delhi or Kerala, from where he was elected a deputy.

At least three general secretaries, Bhakta Charan Das, Rajini Patil and Harish Rawat also raised the question of party leadership and the need for Rahul to return as party head during the strategy meeting. Sources said Patil said the new year warranted a fresh start, especially as the good work done by the party was often overshadowed by the lack of clarity about the party’s leadership.

However, stressing the need to prioritize farmers’ protest, Surjewala claimed that the Modi government was “abdicating” its duty to the people of India by asking them to prompt the Supreme Court to intervene rather than repeal contentious laws.

“When 62 crore farmers in the country refuse to go to the Supreme Court, the court must also look within … Whether it is the Citizenship Amendment Law or the Rafale agreement, why is the government looking for solutions in the Court Supreme and not in Parliament? , where the laws were made, ”said Surjewala.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign if he finds that his government cannot repeal the agricultural laws. “The people have chosen the government and not the Supreme Court. Laws are made by Parliament, not the Supreme Court. So why is the government asking farmers to go to the supreme court? “, Said.

Congress also dismissed the Union government’s claim that states are free to legislate and implement their own versions of farm laws. “If that was the case, the Modi government should not have enacted the agricultural laws. Also, how will the jurisdiction of a state law be extended to another state? This is just another attempt to fool the farmers. But this time, the government will fail, ”said Surjewala.

Times of India