PM Modi to Headline 85-Member Panel to Commemorate Netaji’s 125th Birthday | India News

NEW DELHI: An 85-member panel led by Prime Minister Modi was formed to mark the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the government said on Saturday.

Members include 10 Union ministers and seven senior ministers who will decide on the activities to be carried out for the government-planned one-year commemoration.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman are among those on the committee. West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and her predecessor, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, have found a place on the panel.

With the Bengal Assembly polls just around the corner, the panel is comprised of a large number of BJP leaders and central state ministers. Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from TMC and joined BJP last month, has been included in the high-level committee.

Members also include historians, authors, citizens, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose family members, experts, as well as eminent individuals associated with Azad Hind Fauj (INA), the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The committee includes musician AR Rahman, actors Kajol and Mithun Chakraborty, cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and Medanta president Ravi Kasliwal. The secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Raghvendra Singh, is the coordinator of the panel.

Members of the Bengal committee include trade union ministers Babul Supriyo and Debasree Choudhury, BJP State President and MP Dilip Ghosh, BJP MPs Raju Bista, Roopa Ganguly, Sunil Mondol, Jayanta Kumar Roy, Jagannath Sarkar, Saumitra Khan, Khagen Murmu and Jyotirmay Singh.

TMC will be represented by MP Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, while Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Congress have been included. Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and Rajeev Chandrasekhar are also members.

In addition to Banerjee, Nagaland CM Neiphui Rio, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Biren Singh from Manipur, Zoramthanga from Mizoram and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma are also members of the panel.

“The mandate of the National Level Committee will be to approve policies / plans, programs and supervise and guide the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, including preparatory activities and decide the general dates for the detailed program of celebration.

A December 21 circular from the ministry said Interior Minister Amit Shah will head the committee. However, Modi’s decision to chair the panel underscores its importance. Furthermore, West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee has also announced plans to mark the anniversary of Netaji’s birth.

Times of India