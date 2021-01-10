India Top Headlines

Mamata at PM Modi’s panel on Netaji’s anniversary celebrations | India News

NEW DELHI: An 85-member panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formed to mark the 125th birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the government said on Saturday.

Among the members are 10 ministers of the Union and seven CMs who will decide on the activities to be carried out for the commemoration of a year planned by the government.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman are among those on the panel. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee have found a place on the panel.

With the Bengal polls just around the corner, the panel is comprised of a large number of BJP members and central state ministers. It included Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from TMC to join BJP last month. Members also include historians, authors, citizens, and family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Times of India