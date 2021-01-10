India Top Headlines

LeT Hideout Busted in Pulwama of J&K, Terrorist Associate Arrested | India News

PULWAMA: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist hideout in the Pulwama city of Pampore on Sunday and arrested a terrorist associate named Adil Ahmad Shah.

J&K police said in a statement that Awantipora police officers acted quickly on information about the presence of a terrorist hideout built in a private house in the town of Chandhara.

“With this information, the police together with 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF carried out the search of said house this morning and during the search a large hiding place was found in the stable of said house. The size of the hiding place is approximately 10ft x 5ft x 5ft with a small opening covered by a lid and an approximately 6ft tunnel leading to the hideout, “police said.

Incriminating footage of the outlaw LeT outfit and 26 rounds of AK-47s were recovered from the cache, the statement said. In addition, several articles of clothing and other essential items were also recovered from the hiding place.

A case has been registered at the Pampore Police Station under the relevant sections of the Illegal Activities Act and a terrorist associate, Adil Ahmad Shah, has been arrested.

Times of India