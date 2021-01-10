India Top Headlines

JD (U) Stands Firmly With NDA, Says Party Leader Lalan Singh | India News

PATNA: Scottish rumors of JD (U) resigning from the NDA in Bihar amid upset talks with his ally BJP, ruling Janata Dal (United) made clear on Sunday that the party is firmly with the ruling coalition in the state.

JD (U), one of the main components of Bihar NDA, leads a coalition government in the state with the help of BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

“Speculation is circulating in media circles regarding our leader and chief minister Nitish Kumar. Some are sending him somewhere, while others are sending him elsewhere.

“But we would like to make it clear that our party (JD-U) is firmly aligned with the NDA,” said party leader and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh.

Singh was speaking to reporters at the party’s state headquarters about the decisions made at the two-day meeting of his state executive and state council.

He was accompanied by the party’s newly elected state chairman, Umesh Kushwaha, and acting chairman and minister, Ashok Choudhary.

Singh’s statement takes on significance in the context of opposition leaders who speak of political instability in the state in light of the alleged lack of compatibility between the two main NDA partners: BJP and JD (U).

Since the mass migration of the JD (U) MLA in Arunachal Pradesh to the BJP, speculation abounds about the “differences” emerging between the two allies, including in Bihar, on various issues.

Looking to fish in troubled waters, the opposition RJD and Congress have been talking about the mass defection of the JD (U) MLA and some of their leaders have also been calling on Nitish Kumar to leave the saffron party once again as in 2015 and join their fold.

Kumar himself, while speaking at Saturday’s state council meeting, claimed that his government would complete its five-year term, in indirect rejection of opposition leaders who have been speaking out of political instability.

