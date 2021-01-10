India Top Headlines

Intranasal vax shows superior protection in animals: Biotech | India News

HYDERABAD: Even when Bharat Biotech applied to India’s drug regulator for permission to conduct phase I / II trials of its intranasal Covid-19 candidate code called BBV154, the company said that the candidate has already demonstrated superior protection against SARS. -CoV-2. in animal studies.

BBV154 is a single dose vaccine made from the new chimpanzee adenovirus. “Mice and hamsters immunized with a single dose of ChAd-SARS-CoV-2-S conferred superior protection against the challenge of SARS-CoV-2, more than one or two intramuscular immunizations of the same vaccine and dose. After the challenge with SARS-CoV-2, a viral shedding was observed in the upper and lower respiratory tract, ”the company said on its website.

Preclinical toxicology, immunogenicity, and challenge studies were conducted in the US and India. Study results were also uploaded to biorxiv, a server that contains preprints of the research paper before it is peer-reviewed.

