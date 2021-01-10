India Top Headlines

India’s Covid-19 Death Rate Falls to 1.44% | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus death rate fell to 1.44 percent on Sunday after fewer than 300 new deaths have been recorded in the country since the past 16 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare .

The current active coronavirus case burden of 2,23,335 consists of just 2.14 percent of India’s total positive cases. The number of active cases per million inhabitants in India is 162, while countries such as Brazil, Russia, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US have a much higher number of active cases per million inhabitants.

There were 18,645 cases in the last 24 hours, ten states and union territories have contributed 82.25 percent of new infections.

Kerala reported 5,528 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,581 new cases, while Chhattisgarh reported 1,014 daily cases yesterday.

With the addition of fresh infections, total cases in the country reached 1,04,50,284, including 2,23,335 active cases.

73.63% of the 201 case deaths that have been reported in the last 24 hours are from seven states and UT.

Maharashtra reported a peak number of deaths (57). Kerala also recorded a death toll of 22 followed by 20 in West Bengal. The death toll amounted to 1,50,999.

79.12% of the new cases recovered are contributed by ten States / UT. Kerala saw 5,424 people recovering from COVID. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,401 and 1,167 new recoveries, respectively. The coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 96.42%.

