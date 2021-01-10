India Top Headlines

India’s Covid-19 Death Rate Drops to 1.44 Percent; daily deaths below 300 during the last 16 days | India News

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 death rate in India has shown a sustained decline and has dropped further to 1.44 percent due to the focused efforts of the Center, states and Union territories in managing Effective clinic of hospitalized cases, the Union health ministry said Sunday.

With an effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive standard care protocol in public and private hospitals, the number of new deaths has decreased, he said.

“Fewer than 300 new deaths from Covid-19 are being recorded in the country during the last 16 days,” the ministry said.

As part of the Covid-19 management and response policy, the Center has paid special attention not only to containing the viral disease, but also to reducing deaths and saving lives by providing quality clinical care to critically ill and seriously ill patients. .

Collaborative efforts by the Center, the states and the UTs have resulted in the strengthening of health facilities throughout the country, the Ministry of Health said.

“India has one of the lowest deaths per million inhabitants (109). Countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy have much higher deaths per million inhabitants,” he said.

The total number of recovered cases in the country has increased to 10,075,950 and the national recovery rate has improved to 96.42%.

India’s current active case load of 2,23,335 was only 2.14% of total cases. The recovery of 19,299 patients in 24 hours has caused a decrease of 855 cases of the total active cases of Covid-19.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with an addition of 1,123 cases, while Rajasthan shows the maximum negative change with a reduction of 672 cases.

Ten states and UT contributed 79.12 percent of the new recovered cases.

In Kerala, 5,424 people recovered from Covid-19 in one day, followed by 2,401 in Maharashtra and 1,167 in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, 10 states and UT have contributed 82.25 percent of the 18,645 new cases recorded in one day across India. Kerala reported 5,528 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra 3,581 and Chhattisgarh reported 1,014.

The ministry said 73.63 percent of the 201 deaths reported in a 24-hour span were from seven states and UT. Maharashtra reported the highest of 57 deaths, followed by 22 in Kerala and 20 in West Bengal.

Original source