India reports 18,645 new coronavirus cases, 201 deaths in 24 hours | India News

NEW DELHI: India reported 18,645 new Covid-19 cases and 201 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With the addition of fresh infections, total cases in the country reached 1,04,50,284, including 2,23,335 active cases.

After 19,299 downloads in the last 24 hours, accumulated recoveries reached 1,00,75,950. The death toll amounted to 1,50,999.

Currently, there are 64,516 active cases in Kerala, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 54,129.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), as of January 9, a total of 18,10,96,622 samples were tested for Covid-19. Of these, 8,43,307 samples were analyzed yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday that India’s cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has dropped further to 5.79 percent and that there are only 2.15 percent active cases of the general infections.

Days after the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccines were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Controller General of Drugs of India (DCGI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that the Vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in the country will begin from January 16.

The decision was made today at a meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Covid-19 in the country and the preparation of the states and territories of the union for vaccination against the disease.

