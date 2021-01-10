India Top Headlines

India generated around 33,000 tons of Covid-19 waste in 7 months; Maharashtra’s biggest contributor | India News

NEW DELHI: India generated around 33,000 tons of Covid-19 biomedical waste in the past seven months, with Maharashtra contributing the most (3,587 tons), according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In October, more than 5,500 tons of Covid-19 waste were generated across the country, the highest in a month so far.

According to data received from state pollution control boards, since June 2020, all states and territories in the union have generated 32,994 tons of Covid-19-related biomedical waste that is collected, treated, and disposed of in 198 common facilities. biomedical waste treatment (CBWTF). ).

Covid-19 biomedical waste could include PPE equipment, masks, shoe covers, gloves, human tissues, items contaminated with blood, bodily fluids such as bandages, casts, cotton swabs, bedding contaminated with blood or body fluids, bags of blood, needles, syringes etc.

According to the data, Maharashtra generated 5,367 tons of Covid-19 waste in seven months since June, followed by Kerala (3,300 tons), Gujarat (3,086 tons), Tamil Nadu (2,806 tons), Uttar Pradesh (2,502 tons), Delhi ( 2,471 tonnes), West Bengal (2,095 tonnes) and Karnataka (2,026 tonnes).

Around 4,530 tonnes of such waste was generated in December, with Maharashtra contributing the peak of 629 tonnes, followed by Kerala (542 tonnes) and Gujarat (479 tonnes).

Delhi generated 321 tons of Covid-19 biomedical waste in December, according to CPCB data.

Around 4,864 tons of Covid-19 waste were generated in November, of which 609 tons were contributed by Maharashtra, 600 tons by Kerala, 423 tons by Gujarat and 385 tons by Delhi.

In October, the country generated 5,597 tonnes of Covid-19 waste, the highest in the last seven months, with Kerala (641), Gujarat (545) and Maharashtra (542) being the top three contributors.

In September, 5,490 tons of this type of waste were generated. Gujarat contributed the peak of 622 tonnes, followed by Tamil Nadu (543 tonnes), Maharashtra (524 tonnes), Uttar Pradesh (507 tonnes) and Kerala (494 tonnes), according to the data.

In March of last year, the CPCB issued specific guidelines for the handling, treatment, and disposal of such wastes in healthcare facilities, quarantine centers, homes, sample collection centers, laboratories, pollution control boards, local urban agencies. and Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTF). .

The apex pollution body had developed the mobile application ‘Covid19BWM’ in May to monitor biomedical waste related to the coronavirus and collect the data through the electronic manifest system. This app tracks Covid-19 waste at the time of its generation, collection, and disposal.

In July of last year, the Supreme Court forced all urban local agencies and state pollution control boards to use the mobile app to track biomedical waste on a daily basis in an attempt to ensure that waste is collected, transported and shipped. to registered CBWTFs.

As on Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 1,04,50,284 while the death toll is 1,50,999.

