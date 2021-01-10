Farmers protest: some don’t want a resolution of the talks, says Naresh Tikait | India News

India Top Headlines

GHAZIABAD: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait on Sunday expressed apprehension about the role of one or two members of the central committee formed for talks with the government, saying that farmers should not be considered protesters adopt multiple positions.

Tikait hinted at the possibility that some farmers in the 40-member committee work in a line parallel to the protesters’ consistent stance that the three farm laws should be repealed. “We don’t want multiple stands from the farmers. When 38 people are moving in one direction, two others should not take a different path. We will try to identify them in a meeting and talk to them, ”Tikait told TOI.

The peasant leader said that he had come to know from his sources on the team that some members of the central committee might be following a different line. “We have our own intelligence wing and he informed us that some people in the central committee did not want any resolution to the talks. We have started an investigation to find out who they are. It’s not that we don’t have faith in the 40 members of the central committee. But measures must be taken against these people, “he added.

Tikait did not release details about the proposed meeting. “As it is an internal procedure of the organization, we will keep it in a confidential place. There will also be people from Singhu and Tikri. We have to make sure that the respect of the farmers remains intact, ”said Tikait.

The BKU leader, who had previously said that farmers would take two steps back if the government did, said Sunday that it was not a question of giving an inch. “We do not shy away from the resolution of this protest, but it is the government that remains rigid in its position. The Center thinks that in time we will get up and leave the protest sites. But we’re not going anywhere. I will thank the government for uniting farmers, “he added.

Tikait also noted that the Prime Minister had expressed condolences for the deaths in the US Capitol violence, but had not said a word about the dozens of farmers who lost their lives during the upheaval. “After eight rounds of talks, farmers are no longer interested in negotiations,” he added.

When asked about the proposed tractor rally on January 26, Tikait said: “We don’t want to create any problems or cause any damage to public property. We want the government to give us permission to participate in the parade with only four tractors. It will be a pride to participate in a national event ”.

Meanwhile, a wrestling tournament was organized on Sunday at the UP Gate protest site with participants from Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and UP. Of the more than 100 matches, 40 were between female contestants.

Surender Kaliraman, President of Akhil Bharatiya Kushti Mahasangh and one of the organizers, said: “In total, 100 wrestling matches took place at UP Gate. Sunny Joon (23) won the title from Kisan Kesari of Bahadurgarh of Haryana. Joon is a national level player and also holds the title of Bharat Kesari. The fighters are also against the three agricultural laws. ”

