CoWIN will form the basis of the Covid-19 inoculation campaign: Center | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center said Sunday that Co-WIN, an online platform to monitor delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine, will form the basis for the coronavirus inoculation campaign, which will focus on citizens to make the vaccine be available anytime, anywhere.

India will launch its Covid-19 vaccination campaign starting Jan. 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world’s largest inoculation program with priority for nearly three crore of frontline and healthcare workers.

As part of the preparations for the nationwide launch of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry held a video conference on Sunday with officials from the states and territories of the Union to discuss comments on the Co-WIN software and its use. collected from vaccination tests.

The meeting was chaired by Ram Sewak Sharma, President of the Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to Combat Covid-19 and a member of the National Group of Experts on Covid-19 Vaccine Administration.

Providing an overview of the CoWIN software and the principles that will underpin the technological support for the vaccination exercise, he said that the robust, reliable and agile technology will form the foundation and support for the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

“The process must be citizen-centered and based on an approach that the vaccine will be available anytime, anywhere,” Sharma said in a statement.

He highlighted the need for flexibility without compromising quality and reiterated that inclusivity, speed and scalability have been taken into account when designing the digital platform with all its portable, synchronous components without excessive and unnecessary dependencies.

Underlining the importance of capturing vaccination data in real time, Sharma said: “This is not negotiable.”

He also highlighted the caution that must be taken to ensure that there is ‘no proxy’ at all, while reiterating that the beneficiaries of the vaccination campaign must be uniquely and undeniably identified.

On the use of the Aadhaar platform, Sharma recommended that states urge beneficiaries to seed their current mobile number with Aadhaar for registration and subsequent communication via SMS.

It is extremely important to clearly identify a person to be vaccinated and to keep a digital record of who is vaccinated, who, when and which, Sharma stressed.

The meeting was attended by the main secretaries of state, directors of the National Health Mission, state immunization officials and senior officials of the Union Ministry of Health.

India had recently granted emergency use authorization for two vaccines, Oxford’s Covishield which is being manufactured by Serum Institute in India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Both vaccines, said the statement from the Ministry of Health, have established safety and immunogenicity.

After vaccinating frontline and healthcare workers, priority will be given to those over 50 and population groups under 50 with comorbidities, which together total around Rs 27 million, according to a government statement. .

Times of India