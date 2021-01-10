India Top Headlines

Covid management with CAG scanner | India News

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General initiated an audit on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, with field studies in eight states to evaluate the acquisition and availability of medicines and equipment and paramedics in public health centers and the effectiveness of the first response system inside.

Speaking exclusively with TOI, CAG GC Murmu said the audit will also look at vaccine distribution, evaluation of the central government health system, ESI (Employees State Insurance Corporation) hospitals and dispensaries, and state health infrastructure. . The report will be completed in 3-4 months and submitted to Parliament.

“We have begun to audit the effectiveness with which the pandemic has been managed in various states. The case study will be carried out with field visits in West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, MP, UP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and will analyze the procurement and availability of medicines, equipment in public health centers, the availability of paramedics and the general response system inside, ”said Murmu.

“This audit will also highlight good practices and innovations applied by different states,” said the CAG. The audit will be performed by CAG officials with experience in health systems audits in the past and also by hiring external experts, if necessary. In 2019, the auditor had audited the district hospitals in UP where he had compared the practices in these hospitals with national health standards and WHO guidelines, with the help of experts hired by the NIPFP (National Institute of Finance and Policy). Public) and AIIMS. The CAG emphasized bringing more transparency to the system to make it more efficient and professional.

Murmu said the pandemic did affect the completion of several audit reports whose completion has been delayed. However, work is being done on its completion and by 2022 all sector and state reports will be regularized.

The CAG is a facilitator in the development process and complements the various government reform initiatives through its performance and compliance audits, he said. The CAG has also recently initiated performance audits that analyze central sector schemes, especially the objectives achieved through the implementation of these schemes. Outside experts are hired in fields as diverse as climate change, education, metro, and science and technology departments.

For example, audits have been carried out to see if the learning skills of public school students have improved and if spending on schooling has been effective. These audits go beyond analyzing the spending and utilization certificates, asking whether the lives of the beneficiaries have improved.

