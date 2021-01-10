India Top Headlines

Avian influenza confirmed in 7 states; Delhi, Maharashtra test results expected samples | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center said Sunday that an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in seven states: Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, while test results are still awaited for the samples from Delhi and Maharashtra.

No positive samples have been confirmed in wild birds from Balod district, Chhattisgarh, which were previously tested, the Department of Livestock and Dairy said in a statement.

Following confirmation of positive samples for avian influenza (bird flu) in poultry (two poultry farms) in the Panchkula district of Haryana, the state government has deployed nine Rapid Response teams and the containment operation is underway in both epicenters.

Raven / wild bird samples have been confirmed for avian influenza from the Surat district of Gujarat and the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

“In addition, reports of unusual deaths of 86 crows and 2 egrets were received from Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh),” the statement said.

“Reports of unusual mortality from wild birds have also been received from Nahan, Bilaspur and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for analysis,” he added.

The department has issued warnings to affected states to prevent further spread of the disease.

“So far, the disease has been confirmed in seven states (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh),” he said.

The Center said the reports of the tests of samples from Delhi and Maharashtra, which have been sent to the designated laboratory, are still awaited.

Control and containment have been completed in the two affected districts of Kerala. Following operational oversight, program guidelines have been issued to the state.

Meanwhile, central teams formed to monitor the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites.

One of the core teams arrived in Kerala on January 9 and is currently monitoring the epicenter sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation. Another core team arrived in Himachal Pradesh on January 10 and is conducting a study in the affected areas.

The Center has called on states to raise public awareness and prevent the spread of misinformation about avian influenza.

“The states / territories of the Union have been requested to increase vigilance around bodies of water, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc., the proper disposal of carcasses and the strengthening of biosecurity in the poultry farms, “the statement said.

