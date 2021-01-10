After months, the demand for employment under MGNREGS rises again | India News
NEW DELHI: MGNREGS in December generated three million more people per day than in November 2020, putting the employment scheme back on an ascending chart after a few months of relatively stable numbers and suggesting that it may once again test the government with demand.
The flagship program, widely credited with rescuing the rural poor during massive job losses in the pandemic year, reached 25.1 million people a day in December, compared to 22.2 million million in November.
The rebound in the last month of 2020 is significant because the employment scheme seemed to defy the trends of the last decade, when November marked a drop in job done from previous months. It was in stark contrast to previous years when work has peaked through May before starting to fall through October and then reviving again in November, with the surge lasting through March.
The annual peak after October is due to the end of the agricultural season, which diverts labor from the fields to MGNREGS work sites.
The December results seem to suggest that the post-farming season has been established in MGNREGS, albeit a month later, and the rural poor return to the work plan in search of work.
The fall in work done in November 2020, against the historical trend of expected increase, led many to wonder if the employment scheme had more capacity for upward movement after hitting all-time highs in previous years during the pandemic. Contrary to the past, there was hardly any drop in job generation during the August-October phase. Even when the work generated fell from 26.2 million rupees per person in October to 22.2 million people per day in November, it was 5.2 million rupees per person per day higher than that recorded in November 2019. The Union Ministry of Rural Development believes that the sharp drop in work is due to the return of migrant workers to cities after the closure of reverse migration.
The fact that the agricultural season is over and the workers have returned to MGNREGS, as evidenced by the December figures, would be observed by its intensity in the first months of 2021. If January also shows a rebound, and that is too sharp, then the government and the budget can be in a trial period.
According to the figures, 1.9 million households received work during December, while the number was 1.8 million households in November. In contrast, up to 2.6 million households looked for work in December compared to 2.3 million households in November; the figures show a conclusive trend towards higher demand.
