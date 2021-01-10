India Top Headlines

16 Delhi pilgrims injured in J&K accident | India News

JAMMU: At least 16 pilgrims from Delhi visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K were injured when their vehicle overturned near Chenani in the Udhampur district on Saturday night. Ten others escaped unharmed in the accident.

The minibus carrying the pilgrims was heading to Katra base camp from Patnitop after visiting the shrine when the driver lost control and the vehicle turned tortoise near the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

“Police and residents immediately came to the rescue and evacuated the injured, all from the Rohini area of ​​Delhi, to the Chenani Sub-District Hospital. His condition is stable, ”said a police source.

Times of India