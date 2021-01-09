V-Day: Meeting headed by PM sets January 16 for launch of vaccination | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India to launch its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16 after upcoming Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu festivals at a time when India’s infections are low compared to several nations witnessing new peaks.The decision on the deployment date was made at a high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to review the status of Covid-19 in the country and the preparation of the Union states and territories for the program. of massive vaccination that in its first phase targets 30 million people.“Everything is online. We expect to vaccinate a few lakh people at several thousand sites in the first day, ”said an official, adding that stocks will reach four major depots shortly after the supply order is signed.

The sources said that the Ministry of Health will sign the supply order with the first tranche of doses of 10 crore financed through the PM-Cares Fund. “Although the bulk of the order will be for Covishield (developed by the University of Oxford-Astra Zeneca), it is likely that the government will also buy some shares of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech,” said an official.

Initially, around three crore of frontline and healthcare workers will be inoculated, followed by those over 50 and the population under 50 with comorbidities, estimated at around 27 crore.

The vaccination schedule could also be increased, depending on the state of spread of the infection and the vaccine supply.

On January 3, the drug regulator granted emergency use authorization to two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, both manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, respectively.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with chief ministers on Monday to discuss the plan for the launch, before the final launch.

The vaccination exercise is based on the principles of popular participation (Jan Bhagidari), using the experience of elections (booth strategy) and the Universal Immunization Program (UIP). There will be no commitment to existing health services, especially national programs, and primary health care and scientific and regulatory standards will be maintained, the government said. All standard operating procedures will be followed for a smooth and orderly implementation, he added.

The Center also conducted a second round of trials across the country on Friday. The drill was carried out in about 550 districts to test the feasibility of carrying out vaccination at various centers across the country and to test whether the Co-WIN system and protocol for reporting and correcting adverse events after the vaccination are infallible.