Sonia Gandhi will meet with the general secretaries of the party and those in charge of the question of farmers | India News
NEW DELHI: Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi will meet with party secretaries-general and officials on Saturday regarding the ongoing farmers’ turmoil on the doorstep of Delhi.
According to the sources, a virtual meeting has been called to discuss the situation and draw up a strategy to support the farmers’ protests. Congress has supported farmers in their movement against new farm laws enacted by the Center in September.
Gandhi had previously issued a statement that since Independence the current government It has been the “most selfish” government and has advised the Center to repeal these laws and make “Raj Dharma”.
The sources said that Congress plans to act aggressively against the central government over the agitation of farmers. They will hit the ground and reach out to people from all over the country.
Congressional Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told congressional leaders on Friday, protesting against the three controversial agricultural laws on different borders of the national capital, that nothing less than a repeal of the laws was acceptable.
The eighth round of negotiations between the protesting farmers’ unions and the Center, held on Friday, was unfinished, and the next round of meetings will be held on January 15.
Farmers have been protesting across different borders here since November 26 against the three recently enacted farm laws: the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Guarantee. Price and Agricultural Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act, 2020.
