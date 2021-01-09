India Top Headlines

Ready to save humanity with 2 Covid vaccines ‘Made in India’: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is ready to save humanity with two Covid-19 ‘Made in India’ vaccines.

“India used to import PPE equipment, masks, ventilators and test equipment from abroad, but today our nation is self-sufficient. Now, India is ready to save humanity with two ‘Made in India’ Covid vaccines,” said the prime minister. .

“The world is not only looking forward to the Indian vaccines for Covid-19, but it is also watching how it implements the largest vaccination program in the world,” Prime Minister Modi said after opening the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

On January 3, two vaccines: Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by the Serum Institute of India were approved for ’emergency restricted use’. Several other vaccines are in the works and trials are underway.

The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 million people in the first phase of the campaign. It will be offered to 1 crore of healthcare workers, along with 2 crore of essential and frontline workers and 27 crore of elderly, mostly over 50 with comorbidities.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, the prime minister said the country has always supported them. “More than 45 lakh people were rescued under the Vande Bharat mission during the Covid pandemic,” the prime minister said.

“Today we have been connected to the Internet from various corners of the world, but our minds are always connected to ‘Maa Bharti’,” he added.

“Last year was a challenging year. The work done by the Indian diaspora around the world and the way in which they carried out their duties, is a source of pride for the country. Many Indians living abroad have also lost their faith. life because of Covid. I express my condolences to their families, “he said.

“In recent months, I spoke with various heads of state where they mentioned the work done by doctors, paramedics and others from Pravasi Bharatiya (non-resident Indians). Temples, Gurudwaras and our tradition of langar, our social, cultural, and religious organizations they have worked for everyone without discrimination. They (the heads of state) spent most of their time praising the work done by the Indian diaspora, “said the prime minister.

“Your contribution to the PM Cares Fund is being used to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country. I thank you for this,” said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister said that non-resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries in recent years.

The PBD convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) and provides an important platform to engage and connect with Indians abroad, according to an official statement.

In light of the sentiments of the vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be organized on January 9, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is the main guest at this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Diva Convention.

The convention is held in a virtual format, much like the PBD conferences held recently in the run-up to the convention. The theme of the 16th PBD convention in 2021 is “Contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Original source