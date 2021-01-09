Punjab: “Inadvertent” crossing of six Pakistani youths puzzles security forces | India News

India Top Headlines

One of the Pakistani men arrested after crossing to the Indian side

ATTARI: The arrest of six Pakistani youths by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Indian Territory near the international border in Punjab on Friday night sounded alarms in security circles. Indian intelligence fears the infiltration offer of Pak militants in Punjab after the recent arms drop in the Gurdaspur district.

However, after being satisfied by their ‘innocence’, detectives from different security agencies and the BSF held a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers on Saturday and shared the details of the youths and asked the Rangers to bring them. back.

According to sources, BSF jawans deployed in the area of ​​the Pul Moran border post detected a suspicious movement near the international border around 5pm on Friday and challenged the intruders.

“After spotting the Pakistani intruders in Indian territory, our Jawan challenged them, after which the intruders surrendered and were arrested,” BSF sources said.

The detainees have been identified as Mohammad Shaukat (18), Raja Abbas (19), Mohammad Arsalan (14), Mohammad Aarif (22), Mohammad Umar Farooq (21) and Mohammad Aasif (25). They are all residents of the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

BSF recovered from its possession 5 mobile phones, 9 SIM cards, 3 memory cards, identity cards, etc.

Claiming that BSF found nothing incriminating in their possession, sources reported that detectives from different intelligence agencies, including the police, questioned the young Pakistanis and found them inadvertent infiltrators.

Sources reported that they were concerned about an offer of intrusion into Punjab from across the border after the airdrop of weapons and ammunition in Gurdaspur by drones from the Pakistani side.

Notably, in the month of December, BSF had recovered 11 Austrian-made hand grenades, 1 AK-47 rifle, and ammunition in the border villages of Gurdaspur, believed to have been dropped from the air by Pak drones.

BSF was still awaiting a response from the Pakistan Rangers at the time of submitting this report.