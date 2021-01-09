India Top Headlines

PM Modi will lead the panel on the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose | India News

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was formed to mark the 125th birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the government said on Saturday.

The committee will decide on activities for a one-year commemoration, starting on January 23, 2021, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

Committee members include distinguished citizens, historians, authors, experts, relatives of Subhas Chandra Bose, as well as eminent individuals associated with Azad Hind Fauj (INA).

The committee will provide guidance to commemoration activities in Delhi, Calcutta and other locations associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India and abroad, according to the statement.

