PM Modi to Open Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention Today | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conference.“At 10:30 am tomorrow, January 9, he will head to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. This is a great opportunity to engage with our vibrant diaspora,” the prime minister tweeted on Friday.

The PBD convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) and provides an important platform to engage and connect with Indians abroad, according to an official statement.

In light of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be organized on January 9, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Convention will be held in virtual format, like the PBD Conferences recently held in the run-up to the Convention. The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 is “Contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The winners of the Bharat ko Janiye online contest for youth will also be announced, according to the statement.

The opening session will be followed by two plenary sessions. The first plenary on the role of the diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat will feature speeches by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Trade and Industry, while the second plenary on Facing the challenges post-Covid – Scenario in health, economy, social relations and international, will be addressed by the Minister of Health. and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The finale will be the farewell session where President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his farewell address to commemorate the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The names of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are given to selected members of the Indian diaspora to recognize their achievements and honor their contributions in various fields, both in India and abroad.